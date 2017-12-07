Chris Brown Shares Precious Video Of Royalty, 3, Cuddling Baby Monkey — Early X-Mas Gift?

Our hearts can’t take the cuteness! Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty seems to have a new monkey friend, and she can’t help showering it with love in a sweet clip. Watch!

It’s not even Christmas yet, but already it seems Chris Brown‘s, 28, three-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, has received the gift of a lifetime! Taking to Instagram on Dec. 6, the singer shared one of the most precious videos we’ve ever seen, featuring little Royalty cuddling a baby monkey. Looking like two peas in a pod, Ro-Ro, as Chris calls her, has the tiny animal wrapped in blankets as she adoringly looks down at it. The monkey even has on a little diaper! Click here to see pics of Chris and Royalty in Disneyland together.

While Chris didn’t caption the video at all, the cuteness totally spoke for itself. It starts out with him asking his daughter, “Ro-Ro, this your baby?” He then adds, “She’s going to be bigger than you! Ya’ll got the same size head.” Meanwhile, Royalty looks absolutely enamored with her new friend, and it’s completely heart-melting! While we don’t know if this monkey was a gift from Chris for Royalty to keep forever, we do know that the two seem to have formed a special bond, and on top of that, it is one adorable monkey!

It’s no secret Chris loves to spoil his little princess. In the past, the star has gifted Royalty with fancy children-sized cars, lavish birthday parties, and tons of stylish clothes. A monkey just seems like the natural next step, right? Either way, we’re pretty jealous of Royalty’s precious new companion. Who needs a dog when you have a baby monkey!

Unique gifts aren’t the only thing Chris loves to share with his daughter though. Back in October, the artist posted a video of himself teaching Royalty how to play the drums. SO cute! So Chris is also sharing his love of music with Ro-Ro, which is way better than any adorable pet if you ask us!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t this video adorable? Do you think Chris really got Royalty her own monkey?