Cardi B Vs Nicki Minaj: Are The Queens Of Rap Fighting After Dropping Sexy Song?

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may be friends in public, but are they feuding? A source close to Cardi B EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Nicki is talking about her behind her back.

Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 34, may have just collaborated on the hot Migos single “MotorSport,” but are the two friends actually frenemies? A source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told us she has been hearing from her friends that the “Anaconda” rapper is dissing her in private. “Cardi is really confused over Nicki and how she’s been acting,” our source said. “She’s been supportive publicly and whenever they’ve talked Nicki’s been cool, but Cardi’s got all these people telling her that Nicki is shady behind her back. It’s hard for Cardi to know what to believe. The old Cardi would confront Nicki over this, but she can’t act that way anymore.”

According to our source, Cardi is holding off on approaching Nicki over the rumors she’s hearing because of Nicki’s friendship with Cardi’s fiancé Offset, 25. “She doesn’t want to make enemies, she wants to make money,” our source added. “And she wants to keep her man happy. Offset and Nicki are friends, he loves her and the last thing Cardi wants to do is put him a spot where that friendship is ruined because of her. She’s stepping very carefully and just doing her best not to get sucked into drama.” It’s wise of Cardi not to jeopardize the friendship over hearsay — it’s not worth the drama!

We reported earlier how Cardi wants a $1 million wedding with Offset, so it makes sense how she's trying to make sure she doesn't jeopardize any future collaborations that could bring in the dough.

