Camila Cabello Reveals Fifth Harmony Never ‘Felt Like Home’ On New Track: They ‘Let Me Down’

Camila Cabello has just dropped two fire-y new singles, and on ‘Real Friends,’ she declares that all the girls of Fifth Harmony ever did was ‘let her down.’

Camila Cabello, 20, had fans going wild the moment she announced her songs “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends” from her debut album Camila would be arriving on Dec. 7, and of course everyone was wondering whether the latter track is about those who stuck by her after she departed Fifth Harmony…meaning, not the remaining members. So does Camila diss Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21, with this new song? Listen below and find out!

“No, I think I’ll stay in tonight,” Camila sings on “Real Friends,” continuing, “Skip the conversations and the ‘oh, I’m fine’s.” When Camila was in the band, it was normal for her to stay in while the other group members went out and partied. Fans didn’t know the reason for it then, but clearly, Camila is revealing that she wasn’t comfortable! “I felt that I could trust you, never mind/Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line?” she adds. Oof.

As for “Never Be The Same,” well, it’s that classic tale of feeling high on love and being changed by a person. “Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine,” Camila croons, “Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need.”

Listen to the two tracks:

Camila teased the release of both songs just a day before they dropped, sharing that the drawings on the cover art for “Real Friends” were done by her little sister Sofia, 9. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be handwritten lyrics: “I just wanna talk about nothin’/with somebody that means something/spell the names of all our dreams and demons/for the times that I don’t understand.” So cool!

