Caitlyn Jenner’s Poor Puppy Gets Sucked Out Of Her Home By Fiery Winds

OMG! Poor Caitlyn Jenner had the roof ripped from her Malibu mansion by high winds, and the force sucked out her beloved puppy Bertha. We’ve got the scary details on how she went missing.

This is any pet owner’s worst nightmare. Terrifying 60 mph wind gusts have been fanning brushfires across Southern California, and on Dec. 6 and the force was so strong it tore the roof off of Caitlyn Jenner‘s Malibu home, taking her dog along with it. Deadline reports that the 68-year-old former reality star was out to dinner and came home to find no ceiling left on her home, with the roof in parts scattered across her pool and yard. But that wasn’t the worst part, as her golden labrador puppy Bertha was sucked out in the wind event and Caitlyn couldn’t find her anywhere.

The site says she searched high a low, calling out her dog’s name in the darkness and couldn’t find her. Caitlyn was terrified her dog had been injured or killed. Since her house was uninhabitable, Caitlyn stayed the night with a family member. On Dec. 7 she returned home, dreading that maybe Bertha was trapped under portions of the roof that were in the yard. “It was awful. We all thought Bertha was buried under that wreckage,” the I Am Cait‘s rep told PEOPLE. “Nowhere to be found last night nor this morning.” She asked one of her sons to help her move a large part of debris, but it was too heavy so they called in a work crew to help. See more pics of Caitlyn, here.

As fortune would have it, when the workers arrived one of them mentioned seeing a dog down the hill from her long driveway. Caitlyn rushed down and sure enough it turned out to be her beloved Bertha! “Then poof, down the hill is this filthy-covered Bertha,” Jenner’s rep added. Thanks goodness, what a happy ending. Losing a pet is one of the most heartbreaking things that can happen to someone, so we’re thrilled that her pup survived something so terrifying. Hopefully Bertha isn’t too traumatized by the scary experience. Labs are such love bugs that we’re sure Caitlyn is giving her tons of TLC after all that she went through.

Caitlyn got the Bertha back in June when the adorable pup was just eight-weeks old. Since then she’s show constant adoration for her furry companion all over her Instagram account. She captioned this pic on Sept. 3, “I love Bertha and she loves me. And we both love our morning walks.”

Just take a look at what a cutie she is! Caitlyn shared this pic of Bertha back on Nov. 29 with the adorable caption, “I wonder what my day is going to bring?” Who knew that it would bring getting sucked out of her own home by devastating winds a week later!

