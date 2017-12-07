Porn Star Jessy Jones Remembers August Ames With Topless Painting & Sweet Message: Rest Easy

August Ames was remembered by a fellow porn star with a topless painting and a sweet message. See the work of art below.

This has truly been a tough few days, especially for the porn community. In the wake of August Ames taking her own life, many of her fans have showed an outpouring of condolences over her untimely passing. Fellow porn star Jessy Jones has joined the chorus of those mourning August’s loss by posting a topless painting of August to his Twitter account. The painting of August adorns the late porn star with the wings of an angel. Along with the touching painting of August Jessy tweeted out, he provided the following caption: “Rest Easy… #AugustAmes.” Check out the potentially NSFW painting below.

While Jessy is one member of the porn community who has spoken up about her death, others in the industry were outspoken in their criticism of August over a controversial tweet she posted that some deemed to be potentially homophobic. We reported earlier how fellow porn star Jenna Jameson, 43, criticized certain female porn stars for attacking August, and claimed that “her blood is on their hands.” She argued, “I am so disappointed in some of the people in the adult industry. I am also shocked and dismayed at a few FEMALES that attacked and helped fan the fire against my friend August.”

Our hearts continue to go out to August’s family and friends, especially her husband Kevin Moore, 43, who said his late wife was “was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me.” At age 23, August was taken from us far too early. Click here to remember the saddest celebrity deaths, including August’s, of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked over August Ames’ passing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.