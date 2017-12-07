Alexis Waters Defends ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.: We Needed A ‘Fresh Face’

Not everyone was thrilled when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as ‘The Bachelor’, but former contestant, Alexis Waters, totally has his back.

Former The Bachelor contestant, Alexis Waters, doesn’t understand the hype surrounding Arie Luyendyk Jr. being cast as The Bachelor for season 22. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Alexis revealed that she thinks Arie is actually a great choice for The Bachelor. “I feel like the ‘Bachelor’ franchise needed a new, fresh face, because I didn’t watch the season he was on,” Alexis told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “People needed a new, fresh face. I feel like the ‘Bachelor’ franchise had a rough year this year, so I feel like Arie’s going to start great with a new year!”

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. But, don’t expect to see Alexis joining The Bachelor‘s newest franchise: Winter Games. “I’m excited to watch ‘Winter Games’, but I’m actually happy I’m not doing it because it’s in Vermont and it’s cold as f–k,” Alexis told HollywoodLife. Preach, girl! “I would’ve been so good, but the love aspect? I’ve already found it.” Alexis is referring to her boyfriend, Tyler Fernandez, who she gushed to HollywoodLife is “the one.” Aw! Alexis definitely isn’t wrong, as we all remember what happened on her season of Bachelor In Paradise withand. But, don’t expect to see Alexis joining The Bachelor‘s newest franchise: Winter Games. “I’m excited to watch ‘Winter Games’, but I’m actually happy I’m not doing it because it’s in Vermont and it’s cold as f–k,” Alexis told HollywoodLife. Preach, girl! “I would’ve been so good, but the love aspect? I’ve already found it.” Alexis is referring to her boyfriend,, who she gushed tois “the one.” Aw!

