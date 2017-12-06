Meet ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Cast: Bananas, Cara, Britni & More

Ready for vengeance? The full cast list for ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ is here and it mixes stars from ‘Are You The One’, ‘Big Brother’, and more!

MTV has just announced that The Challenge: Vendettas will premiere on January 2 along with the full cast list, and we’re psyched! Not only are some fan favorites like Johnny Bananas and Cara Maria Sorbello returning, but stars from other series like Are You The One? and Geordie Shore are also joining in the fun. HollywoodLife has your first look at the FULL cast for The Challenge‘s 31st season, which totals to 28 players. That sounds like a whole lot of drama underneath one roof, doesn’t it? If you watch the trailer above, you’ll see we are definitely in for some major throw downs.

So, here’s who is on the show this season: Brad Fiorenza, Cory Wharton, Devin Walker, Eddie Williams, Johnny Bananas, Joss Mooney, Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Nelson Thomas, Rogan O’Connor, Shane Lundrum, Tony Raines, Victor Arroyo, Zach Nicols, Alicia Wright, Britni Thornton, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jemmye Carroll, Kailah Casillas, Kam Williams, Kayleigh Morries, Marie Roda, Melissa Reeves, Natalie Negrotti, Nicole Ramos, Nicole Zanatta, Sylvia Elsrode and Veronica Portillo. In case you weren’t paying attention, that’s at least four cast members from Are You The One?, one from the UK’s Geordie Shore, and multiple Dirty 30 comebacks. The drama is going to be TOO real this season, that’s for sure!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be watching The Challenge: Vendettas when it premieres on January 2? Comment below, let us know!