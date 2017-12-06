Drew Cain: 5 Things To Know About Jason’s Twin On ‘General Hospital’

The revelation of Drew Cain’s identity has left our favorite ‘General Hospital’ characters reeling. Get up to speed on Jason’s brother before the next episode!

1. Drew Cain is Jason Morgan’s twin. Finally, after weeks of waiting, General Hospital revealed that Steve Burton’s Jason is the real Jason. The Jason we’ve known for the past 5 years, played by Billy Miller, is actually Andrew Cain. He’s Jason’s identical twin brother and the son of Alan Quartermaine and Susan Moore. Needless to say, this revelation shook Port Charles to its core.

2. This reveal puts the future of ELQ in question. Now that there’s technically another Quartermaine in the mix, this adds even more family tension. Ned doesn’t think Andrew should have his ELQ shares, since he hasn’t been a part of the family until now, but Monica believes Andrew deserves his fair shares of ELQ. He’s a member of the family just like Ned, Skye, and everyone else. Ned wants to buy out Andrew’s stock, but Monica’s probably not going to let that happen.

3. Sam is staying with him — for now. Other than Jason and Andrew, the person that this reveal has affected the most is Sam. She was in a loving relationship with Jason before he was presumed dead. When Drew returned to Port Charles as “Jason Morgan,” Sam fell in love all over again. Even though Sam learned that she actually fell for Drew and not Jason, she maintains that she wants to stay with Drew. “I didn’t fall in love because your name was Jason Morgan,” she told Drew in a recent episode. “I fell in love with you because you are you. I could not imagine spending the rest of my life without you. This is real.”

4. Kim is very crucial to Jason and Drew’s story. Tamara Braun, who played Carly Corinthos before Laura Wright took over, has returned to GH in the role of Dr. Kim Nero. She claims she met Drew while he was a Navy SEAL stationed in San Diego. Let’s be honest, she’s probably got a lot more information than that.

5. Drew was raised by Betsy Frank. When Susan gave birth to twins, Drew ended up going home with Nurse Betsy Frank. She raised him alongside Franco, who is actually the son of Scott Baldwin and Heather Webber, but she claimed Drew died at the age of 3 from a heart defect. She later admitted she lied, but had to give Drew away after Franco pushed him down the stairs.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about the Jason twin reveal? Let us know!