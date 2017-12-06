Vine 2: Founder Teases Return Of Video Hosting Service & The Internet Is Stoked

Is this really happening!? A year after Vine was shut down for good, the site’s founder teased that there may be a new version coming soon — and yes, people are in a frenzy over it!

The founder of Vine, Dom Hoffman, tweeted a VERY simple message on Dec. 6…but it immediately had people talking! The tech master shared a photo of a logo reading V2 on a green background, in the same font and style as the original ‘V’ Vine logo. He simply captioned the pic “v2,” and certainly seems to be hinting that a new era of Vine could be coming! There was no further explanation about how far along the project is or if there’s any possibility of it actually coming to fruition, but either way, it had the Internet buzzing about the potential opportunity to start making viral six second videos once again! UPDATE: Shortly after Dom posted his message, a Twitter account for Vine 2 went public with the handle “@Vine2Creators.” It has yet to be verified, but the tweets say that Vin2 will be released in 2018 and allow users to make 12 second videos,

Dom first went public with his idea for a sequel to Vine on Nov. 30, when he tweeted, “I’m going to work on a follow-up to vine. I’ve been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms. etc. I’m funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn’t interfere with the (quite exciting) work we’re doing at the company, which is my first priority.” At the time, he explained that he had no further information to share, but would be open with fans as the idea developed. We can’t imagine he’s been able to get TOO much done in the week since, but perhaps this logo is his way of confirming that he’s definitely hitting the ground running.

Either way, it’s clear from the response to Dom’s newest tweet that users are excited about Vine possibly returning — in less than two hours, the tweet had more than 100,000 favorites and 60,000 retweets. ‘Vine 2’ also began trending on Twitter almost immediately.

MOOD BC VINE 2 IS COMING AND THAT MEANS I NO LONGER HAVE TO CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP EVERY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/ADgZyggzd5 — jor🎄 (@j_rdan_) December 6, 2017

Me finding out about vine 2 pic.twitter.com/k6gq98wom7 — mario (@marioamg__) December 6, 2017

Me coming up with ideas for Vine 2 pic.twitter.com/llCBTvQn9w — Alec Ploof (@AlecPloof) December 6, 2017

Vine was created in 2012 and acquired by Twitter in October of that year. It was launched in Jan. 2013. The platform gave users six seconds to create video clips that would play on a loop, and people got SUPER creative with it. Dozens of people became celebrities in their own right due to the massive followings they gained on Vine. The Internet was totally devastated in Oct. 2016, when Vine announced the service would be discontinued, so this new news is definitely brightening a lot of days!

