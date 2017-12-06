‘TIME’ Person Of The Year: Taylor Swift & More ‘Silence Breakers’ Are Most Influential Of 2017

The results are in. ‘TIME’ magazine has name its Person of the Year for 2017, and this year, the honor goes to The Silence Breakers — the voices who started a movement against sexual harassment.

The Silence Breakers were revealed as the Person of the Year for TIME magazine in 2017 on Dec. 6. This group includes Ashley Judd, who was one of the first to come forward about Harvey Weinstein and Taylor Swift, who went to court after being sued by a radio DJ who was found guilty of sexually assaulting her at a meet and greet, among other people who took a stand against sexual harassment this year or participated in the #MeToo campaign. “This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades,” TIME’s EIC explained. “It began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women and some men, too, who came forward to tell their own stories of sexual harassment and assault.” The cover features five women, as well as the arm of a sixth, who, at this point, does not feel comfortable revealing her identity while sharing her story of sexual assault.

The annual cover was revealed on the Today show, just days after the editors revealed its shortlist of ten finalists. President Donald Trump was this year’s runner-up, while China’s president , Xi Jinping, came in third. The mag’s Person of the Year is awarded to either a person, group, idea or object that had the most influence in the last year, whether it be for good or bad reasons. The other options to win this year’s honor were: Jeff Bezos (CEO of Amazon), The Dreamers (undocumented immigrants who were brought to America as children), Patty Jenkins (director of Wonder Woman), Kim Jong Un (leader of North Korea), Colin Kaepernick (football player who started #TakeAKnee), Robert Mueller (FBI special counsel investigating the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (son of Saudi Arabia’s king)

Last year, Trump was named TIME Person of the Year following his election as President of the United States. Obviously, the decision was quite controversial, but TIME has always been clear that the winner is someone who’s had influence “for better or worse.” The staff of the mag starts narrowing down options for a yearly influencer in September, and after the shortlist is compiled, it’s up to the managing editor to make the final decision. The tradition of TIME choosing the year’s biggest influencer dates back to 1927, when Charles Lindbergh was given the inaugural honor. Other recent winners were German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015 and the Ebola fighters in 2014.

WATCH: “The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to… who doesn’t feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood.” @TIME EIC @efelsenthal talks #TIMEPOY cover pic.twitter.com/q3bPbKNPbg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think the right choice was made for TIME Person of the Year?