Connecticut Girl, 16, Brutally Shot In The Head & Killed By Older BF, 27, Before He Crashed Car

This is so messed up. A teen girl was shot and killed by her 27-year-old boyfriend, right before he crashed the car they were driving in. Get the upsetting details, here.

We can’t believe this. 16-year-old Evalyce Santiago was shot and killed on Dec. 4 by her 27-year-old boyfriend Dominique Pittman, police said. After the fatal shooting around 10 a.m., Pittman crashed the car the couple were driving in into the yard of a Waterbury, CT home. He’s accused of shooting the teen girl and escaping the vehicle before it burst into flames. Evalyce was found in the passenger seat of the flaming car with three gunshot wounds to her head and hands, FOX61 reported. Police also found Pittman “visibly shaken” and suffering from “some bumps and bruises,” Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Spagnolo told Connecticut news outlet WFSB.

Police are currently investigating Evalyce and Pittman’s relationship. The age of consent in Connecticut is 16, but if the relationship began while Evalyce was younger than the legal age, the charges against Pittman could become even more complex. Their connection was already a complicated one — Pittman fathered three children with the teen’s sister, Evalyce’s adoptive father Francisco Rivera told WFSB. “He was my son in law. I just want the truth,” Francisco said. “He was dating my daughter and he has three kids with my other daughter.”

The loss is understandably devastating to Santiago’s loved ones. The teen’s aunt, Christy Rivera, said at a vigil that she wished she could bring her back. “To have all this happen and not even say ‘Goodbye’ or ‘I love you’ to her again, it just hurts,” she said. “I hope she’s looking down at me right now and knows that I really love her, and I wish she was here with us today.”

A GoFundMe was created to cover Evalyce’s funeral and burial expenses. Pittman is being held on $1 million bond for his murder and various weapons charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court today, Dec. 6.

Our hearts are with Evalyce’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

