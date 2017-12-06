Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift From Haters Dissing Her ‘TIME’ Cover

Sophie Turner’s lending her support to Taylor Swift as people come forward to say they don’t think she should be on ‘TIME’s Person of the Year cover. Read her tweet here.

TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2017 is the “Silence Breakers” — aka the women in Hollywood who came forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment — and that included Taylor Swift, 27. Some people were strangely upset that Taylor was included in the sprawling piece about the women, and especially that she was included on the magazine’s cover. Sophie Turner, 23, leapt to fiancé, Joe Jonas‘ ex’s defense on Twitter when a fan questioned, “Did we really need Taylor Swift in her though?”

Sophie’s answer was a simple “yes.” Sophie didn’t elaborate, but it’s clear that she respects Taylor’s position as one of the People of the Year. While Taylor wasn’t part of the #MeToo movement, she dealt with sexual misconduct earlier this year. Taylor took the DJ she accused of grabbing her butt during a 2013 photo call to court in Colorado, suing him for a symbolic $1, and won. She told the court about how she felt after the incident, and how it affected her in the years since. Taylor said the $1 settlement was a symbolic gesture; she didn’t need the money, and just wanted him to be held accountable for his actions.

Taylor said in her TIME interview that the DJ never paid her the $1. That’s so gross. In the months since Taylor’s trial, the conversation about sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry has opened up, magnified by the people honored by TIME alongside the Reputation singer. “The brave men and women who have come forward this year will all move the needle in terms of letting people know that this abuse of power shouldn’t be tolerated,” Taylor told TIME.

Yes — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 6, 2017

