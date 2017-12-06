Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ BFF Jennifer Stone Says Sel Inspired Her To Reveal Diabetes Diagnosis

Disney alum, Jennifer Stone recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2013. Now, she’s uncovering how Selena helped her with the ‘difficult’ disease.

Selena Gomez, 25, continues to be a pillar of strength and inspiration for a countless amount of people, including her good friend and Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, Jennifer Stone, 24. In a candid, new interview, Stone opens up about her life-changing Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Although Stone was diagnosed in 2013, she just revealed the news in November 2017; And, Gomez played a significant role in her decision to go public. “Well, yeah, of course,” Stone told the International Business Times, when asked if Gomez — who recently underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant — inspired her to reveal her own health woes. “It always inspires me the way people are transparent about the challenges and the things they face in their life,” Stone continued. “I feel with social media, and the digital age we live in, I feel like everyone is used to sharing their highlight reel rather than the difficult things we go through.”

The actress then explained how some medical professionals attempted to persuade her to “quit acting,” as if her diagnosis wasn’t going to fit into her life. However, Stone prevailed. “I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 20 and it was really rough at first,” she admitted. “I thought that my life was going to change drastically. I met a lot of doctors who told me, ‘You’re going to have to quit acting, you can’t act. You’re going to have to move back to Texas.’ Where I’m from, originally. I was devastated and then I reached the point where I was like, ‘Screw that, that’s not the life I want for myself and I don’t accept that, and I’m not going to let this disease tell me what I can and can’t do with my life.’”

Stone confidently proclaimed that if she’s going to step away from her job, it will be on her own terms, and not anyone else’s. “If I don’t want to be an actor anymore, I’m going to decide that. I’m not going to let this decide for me.” Now, she works hard with her doctors to ensure that she is in good health in regards to “the disease never goes away.” And, that’s exactly why she wanted to come forward. Stone said she knows there’s more research to be done when it comes to Type 1 diabetes.

Stone just wrapped production on her new Christmas movie, Santa Girl, where she stars alongside Devon Werkheiser. The movie is expected to be premiere during the 2018 holiday season.

