Rita Ora Confirms She’s Dating Andrew Watt After Being Slammed For Flirting With Conor McGregor

After sparking outrage for flirting with Conor McGregor, Rita Ora took to Instagram to prove she’s happily in a relationship of her own!

Rita Ora, 27, flooded her Instagram with photos from the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4, including one that definitely seems to confirm she’s dating Andrew Watt! Although there’s been rumors of a relationship between the two musicians for several months now, Rita made it Instagram official by sharing a shot of herself and Andrew linking arms, with red heart emojis in the caption. This came hours after she posted a much more controversial photo, featuring herself and Conor McGregor, 29, with the caption ‘date night.’ Fans immediately started slamming her for the photo, as Conor has a longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, 30, and they just welcomed their first child earlier this year.

It was pretty clear that Rita was joking in her caption, and her rep further explained, “Date night is a figure of speech. Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date.” Either way, the haters’ message was loud and clear, and Rita eventually deleted the ‘date night’ part of her Conor pic. “She was just joking around,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She really didn’t mean any harm, though, and she certainly didn’t mean any disrespect towards Dee. That’s the last thing Rita would want. People really need to chill out.”

Rita has been linked to a number of famous names throughout her career, including Rob Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Drake and Lewis Hamilton. However, it definitely appears that things are getting serious with Watt, so perhaps that’s why she’s trying to keep it fairly on the DL while it’s still somewhat new!

