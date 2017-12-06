Real Madrid Battles Dortmund: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid end the Champions League group stage on a high note? Real takes on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at 2:30 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Real Madrid has already qualified, along with Tottenham Hotspur, for the next stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. However, with one last group play match left, Los Blancos look to end this round with a win. The reigning Champions League champs take on Borussia Dortmund. Will Los Blancos put on a display, even though they’re pretty much playing for second place? Can Die Borussen stay on course in their qualification for the Europa League? All questions will be answered after this match, so fans better tune in to watch.

Tottenham handed Real Madrid a surprising loss on Nov. 1. Dele Alli, 21, netted the brace, and Christian Eriksen, 25, put the Spurs up, 3-0. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, came in with a late goal at minute 80, it wasn’t enough to spark a rally, and Los Blancos walked away with a 3-1 loss. Following that, Tottenham secured the group win with a 2-1 victory over Dortmund, according to ESPN. The Spurs now now join Barcelona, Manchester City and Beşiktaş as seeded teams, giving them an advantage in the draw.

Even if APOEL FC demolishes Tottenham in the Spurs’ last game of the group stage and Real picks up the 3 points by beating Dortmund, it would be no use. Tottenham’s 3-1 win on Nov. 1, which followed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 17, gives the Spurs the advantage in case of a tie. If Real Madrid is thirsty for revenge against the Spurs, they’ll have to wait. Though, they could take out their frustrations on Dortmund’s defense. As for Der BVB, they’re on course to end the group stage without a win. Yikes. They’re only going to transfer to the Europa League because APOEL, also winless, gave up far more goals than the German side (including a two devastating blowouts from Real Madrid, 6-0 and 3-0.) So, it’s not because Dortmund is good, but because APOEL was far worse. That’s…something.

Who do you want to win the Champions League, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real Madrid will go back-to-back?