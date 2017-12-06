Ralphie May’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed: Unhealthy Heart Killed Beloved Comic

The comedian Ralphie May’s cause of death has finally been reported. Here’s all the details on this tragic story.

Almost exactly 2 months after his passing, the official cause of Ralphie May‘s death has been revealed. The popular comic died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Put simply, he had an unhealthy heart. Ralphie was overweight and the Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg believes his obesity was a contributing factor in his untimely death. He was just 45 years old. Head here to take a look back at all the cherished celebs we’ve lost this year.

“The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has determined that Ralph May, 45, of Nashville, Tenn., died on Oct. 6, 2017 from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. The manner of his death was natural,” Fudenberg told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. May’s family and friends.” After becoming a finalist on Last Comic Standing, Ralphie found a thriving career on the comedy circuit. His body was found in his Las Vegas home and immediately following his passing the cause of death was believed to be cardiac arrest.

His shocking death was met with an outpouring of love from fellow comics and fans. “Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I’m truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man,” Kevin Hart, 38, wrote. “Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace,” Bob Saget, 61, chimed in. “NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy!” director Kevin Smith, 47, wrote. “Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit…”

