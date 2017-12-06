Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: She’s Not Worried About Him Spending Time With Ex Cressida Bonas

Unlike us, Meghan Markle’s handling finding out that her fiancé hung out with his ex pretty well! What’s her secret to being so chill about it?

While Meghan Markle, 35, traveled to Los Angeles to visit her mother before the holidays, fans discovered that her fiancé, Prince Harry, 32, was hitting up the same event as his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas! Royal family stans will know that Harry and Cressida dated from 2012 to 2014, and we’re pretty hot and heavy. People actually thought they were going to get married. That would make most people sweat, but not Meghan. A royal insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the future duchess knows she has nothing to worry about! Harry only has eyes for her now!

There’s a simple explanation for why Harry and Cressida were at the same event (a caroling service at St. Luke’s Church on December 5): they roll in the same circle. “Cressida and Harry have so many mutual friends. She’s part of the whole London aristocrat set and it’s a very small world,” the insider told us. “When they split up, they made a pact that there wouldn’t be any nastiness or bad vibes among them or their shared friends; they don’t want it to be uncomfortable for anyone. But as far as Harry and Cressida go, Meghan’s got nothing to worry about. He’s over her.”

“Meghan’s bound to cross paths with Cressida now that she and Harry have gone public,” the insider said . That’s good to know! You know, when your fiancé goes in front of the world, on television, to tell everyone how much he loves you , you can probably feel pretty secure in your relationship. Plus, Harry and Cressida broke up three years ago. Since Harry and Cressida have lots of mutuals, and Meghan’s about to become part of the same aristocratic scene, she’ll have to get used to it anyway.

“Meghan hasn’t been part of his social scene because they were in hiding. She’s met his very closest friends but not his bigger group. Harry is very well-loved and has loads of friends. He’s going to want her to meet them all eventually. Cressida is very much a part of that wider circle and eventually she and Meghan will come face to face.”

