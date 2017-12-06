Meghan Markle Being Trained In Martial Arts For Self Protection After Prince Harry Engagement

Becoming a member of the Royal Family can attract a lot of attention, sometimes unwanted. So Meghan Markle is reportedly seeking self defense training!

Meghan Markle, 36, is no rookie to the lime light. The former Suits actress is a natural when it comes to paparazzi and red carpets, but becoming the future Duchess of Sussex may be a completely different ball game. On top of the many Royal commitments she’ll have being married to Prince Harry, 33, Meghan has allegedly now realized safety should also be priority. While taking some time for herself before her big day, Meghan is reportedly seeking a professional Martial Arts trainer to teach her basic self-protection skills and tactics.

“Meghan will be trained in many different areas, including what public places she should avoid, what she should do if she was ever approached and attacked in public and how to release herself from a situation like that,” a source explained to Entertainment Tonight. In addition to Martial Arts training, Meghan has also hired a renowned personal fitness instructor in the U.K. to help get her in tip top shape for the Spring 2018 wedding which, will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. With everything happening so fast, Meghan isn’t exactly rushing her move into Kensington Palace. She recently visited her mother in Los Angeles and plans to do more traveling to spend time with family and friends during the Holidays and months leading up to the wedding in May.

There’s no question that Meghan is in good hands with the Royal family but we certainly understand her wanting err on the side of caution.

