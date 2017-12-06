The McDonald’s Dollar Menu Is Back: $1 Cheeseburgers, $2 Sausage McGriddles & More Epic Deals

It’s back! McDonald’s announced the triumphant return of the Dollar Menu, giving fast food fanatics a reason to save their pennies. Check out all the new tasty items!

Need a quick bite to eat but don’t have much cash to spare? Starting on Jan. 4, 2018, McDonald’s has your back. The fast-foot juggernaut announced on Dec. 5 that it will bring back its popular Dollar Menu, revamping it into the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.” This new menu will offer “customers several delicious and craveable McDonald’s items at a compelling price,” according to a company press release. They’re not kidding: from sausage burritos to Bacon McDouble to the NEW Classic Chicken Sandwich, there’s something for everyone.

The $1 Menu includes a sausage burrito, McChicken, cheeseburger and any size soft drink. On the $2 Menu, you can get a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble or a McCafé Beverage (excludes McCafé hot and iced coffee). For the first time ever, McDonald’s signature item, the Happy Meal, is on the value menu. It will join the triple cheeseburger, the sausage McMuffin with Egg and the NEW Classic Chicken Sandwich on the $3 Menu. Nice.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said Chris Kempczinski, president, McDonald’s USA, said in a press release. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new Classic Chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more. Whatever our guests crave – a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat – they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”

For those who are already salivating, grab a napkin. This new Classic Chicken Sandwich will be a “buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce.” Plus, there won’t be any high-fructose corn syrup in the bun and the chicken used will not be treated with antibiotics “important to human medicine.” Good to know.

The McDonalds Dollar Menu was introduced in 2002, but was pulled in 2013 because it wasn’t that profitable, according to Eater. McDonalds introduced the McPick $2 in 2016, which was similar to the Dollar Menu – but not quite. Fast Food enthusiasts will be able to order from the real thing starting in 2018.

Are you excited that the Dollar Menu is back, HollywoodLifers?