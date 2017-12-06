Margot Robbie & Tonya Harding Look Like Longtime BFFs At ‘I, Tonya’ Premiere

Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding are friendship goals! The actress and the former figure skater hit the red carpet at the ‘I, Tonya’ premiere in LA, where they enjoyed a chat, some laughs and posed for photos!

Talk about goals! Margot Robbie, 27, and Tonya Harding, 47, gave onlookers the most enjoyable red carpet experience ever at the LA premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday night! The two, with their matching blonde, wavy locks, had a ball on carpet at the Egyptian Theater. Margot and Tonya had the sweetest embrace while they posed for photos; laughing and chatting together. Check out another cute snap below!

Margot stunned in a plunging, belted, Versace gown that sparkled in the camera lights with its metallic shine. And, Tonya looked just as beautiful in a black gown with a colorful slit. Both Margot and Tonya wore open-toe, black stilettos. The actress and the former ice skater were beyond thrilled about the upcoming premiere of I, Tonya, which is set for release on Friday, Dec. 8. Click here to read our review of I, Tonya!

Robbie plays Harding — who was ban from staking after she conspired with her ex-husband and bodyguard [Jeff Gillooly] to break fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan‘s legs ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics — in the bio/sport drama. Margot stars alongside, Sebastian Stan, who plays Harding’s ex-husband in the film, as well as, Allison Janney, 58, who portrays Harding’s mother.

“It’s scary playing a real life person especially when that person is still very much alive,” Robbie recently told ET. “Everyone has a recollection of what they think happened, and it’s kind of fun and interesting to show a different side of that story and maybe a side to Tonya that people weren’t expecting to see.”

In order to get in tip top shape for her role, Robbie spoke directly with Harding, who gave her some valuable advice. “I was like, ‘I’ve been working on my legs. I’m trying to get stronger in my legs.’ She’s like, ‘Forget that, worry about your core strength.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do more sit ups,’” Robbie recalled, adding that she did at least 100 sit ups a day.”

Despite being clubbed in the knee, Kerrigan, 48, eventually recovered and ended up winning a silver medal at the Olympics. As for Harding? — The U.S. Figure Skating Association banned her for life from skating.

