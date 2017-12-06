Skirball Fire: Shocking Photos & Videos Of Los Angeles Hills Engulfed In Flames & Smoke

LA residents are sharing terrifying videos and pics of the county in flames as the Skirball fire rages through the hills. See footage from the emergency here.

Southern California faces another day of horrifying fire and destruction as the devastating Skirball fire moves west toward Los Angeles. The fire, which has already destroyed 16,000 acres, remains uncontrolled and now threatens multiple parts of Los Angeles county, including Brentwood, Hollywood, Bel Air, Sunset, Mulholland, the area near LAX, more. The 405, a major freeway servicing Los Angeles, has completely shut down between the 101 and the 10 freeways due to the spreading fire. Sunset Boulevard near the 405 has closed as well. Terrified LA residents are bringing awareness to the dire situation by sharing photos and videos on social media. Scroll down to see footage, and click through our gallery above for the pics.

As of press time, the fire is heading from the east toward the Getty Center and toward UCLA. The fire is not contained in the slightest. At this point, at least 16,000 acres of land in LA county have burned. There have been mandatory evacuations in some parts of LA — Moraga Drive, Linda Flora Drive, and Casiano Road down to Bellagio Road. The LA Fire Department has also urged residents to leave the area east of the 405, according to CNN: Mulholland drive to the north, Sunset Blvd to the south, and Roscomare to the East.

The fire started around 5:00am PT in Brentwood, according to our sister site Variety (our LA offices are safe, thankfully), and over 125 firefighters are reportedly on the scene. There are water-dropping helicopters helping, as well. Resources are scarce at the moment, though. Firefighters are simultaneously battling an 11,000-acre fire in the nearby Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga areas. The 65,000 acre Thomas fire in Ventura county as already destroyed an area the size of Seattle. The Thomas fire has since jumped the 101 freeway.

WATCH: Video shot from inside vehicle on 405 Freeway in Los Angeles captures intense flames rolling down hillside. https://t.co/CxMAjaNFNW pic.twitter.com/4krSiWi2TF — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2017

Major fire in the 1300 block of Casiano Road in the Brentwood/Belair area. This is what it looked like when we arrived. @FOXLA @GDLA pic.twitter.com/NHzMBFuzoG — Gina Silva (@ginasilvafox11) December 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, if you’re in the Los Angeles area, stay safe. We’ll keep you updated on the emergency as more information becomes available.