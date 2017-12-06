Liam Payne shared an adorable video of himself singing along to Niall Horan’s single ‘Slow Hands’, but did he actually know the lyrics? Watch, here!



It’s happened to the best of us, right? You’re happily singing along to your favorite track, but awkwardly realize it’s the wrong verse. One Direction star Liam Payne, 24, experienced this exact moment when attempting to sing along to “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan, 24. Liam shared the hilarious moment on his Instagram Story where he can be seen mouthing lyrics to the wrong part of the song. Adding humor to the situation, Liam captioned the video “When you sing the wrong part of the song,” admitting to the funny mistake.

Although Niall doesn’t make an appearance in the video, One Direction fans will of course let this incident slide, as it not only suggests a One Direction reunion in the near future , but gives us a glimpse of their supportive bromance. Liam recently posted a photo to Instagram with Niall at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball captioning it “good to see you bro,” reassuring everyone that their love for each other has not changed. Niall and Liam are just two of the 10 artist included in this year’s Jingle Ball 2017 lineup, which kicked off on November, 28th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Other singers include Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and G-Eazy.

Liam explained to Entertainment Tonight that catching up with Niall was exciting, “He came and hung out for a little bit, but it’s just so nice to see him. I don’t know, when you see someone you haven’t seen for ages. you become the same person that you were with them. I don’t know, it’s very interesting.”

HollywoodLifers, have you ever been caught singing the wrong lyrics to a song? Let us know below!