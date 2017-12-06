News
Chelsea Handler, Lionel Richie & More Celebs Forced To Evacuate Over California Fires

REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler and many other celebs have had to leave their homes behind as they evacuated to safety from the Skirball Fire. Read about who else had to clear out here!

The Skirball Fire in LA has not only provided nightmare-fuel imagery as the hills surrounding Bel Air have turned into a burning hell-scape on Dec. 6. It has also forced many families and homeowners to evacuate for safety as the flames have inched closer toward them. The 150-acre blaze, part of a three-day series of fires that have burned more than 83,000 acres in Southern California, has also forced many celebs to vacate their homes. Chelsea Handler, 42, mentioned on Twitter that she had to leave her house, Paris Hilton, 36, had to leave with her pets to safety. Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin, 57, joked that despite being told to evacuate, she told her boyfriend “eh, I like it here. Given the choice, I say we just burn.” Ha, good one, Kathy! That’s so hilar-… GET THE HECK OUT OF THERE. Check out other celebs who have tweeted about evacuating below.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, 37, and more shared terrifying images and footage of the blaze, while urging others in the area to stay safe and to evacuate if you’re alerted to. The fire started around 5 am PST in Brentwood and has caused the northbound side of the 405 to be shut down for a total of 9 miles (the southbound has since been reopened). Our thoughts are with the 500+ firefighters who are working tirelessly to contain this inferno.

We hope that all the celebs who have had to evacuate return safely to their homes with their families. Click here to check out more scary photos of the fire.

