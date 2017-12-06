Kourtney Kardashian Plays With Kids In Sneak Peek Of Family Christmas Card — Where Is Scott Disick?

Our newest look at the Kardashian Christmas card shows Kourtney playing with her three kids, but Scott Disick is totally absent! We’ve got the deets on where he is.

The Kardashian ladies have been counting down to their family Christmas card with daily snippets from the photo shoot. On Dec. 6 we were treated to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, sitting on the ground in faded jeans and a white t-shirt while her three children Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and two-year-old Reign are running around her playing. Their papa Scott Disick, 34, is nowhere to be seen and that’s because he’s not in this year’s card. While the case could be made that he’s been making an ass out of himself all year, first by going on constant womanizing benders and now dating a teenage Sofia Richie, 19, and thus didn’t deserve to be in the card. But it’s his gender that kept him out.

Kim, 36, was the one who planned this year’s family Xmas card and decided it was going to be a women and children only affair. She told James Corden, 37, back on Nov. 15 when she appeared on his show that, “It was shot really casually. We’re in jeans and t-shirt vibes. All of the kids are involved. It’s women and children this year and my grandma is in it,” So in other words, Scott never stood a chance. That also means no Kanye West, 40. Buy hey, we’re going to get MJ!!!! See pics from the Kardashian Christmas card shoot, here.

So far Kim has released teasers from the photo shoot to her Instagram starting on Dec. 1 that have shown her adorable daughter North West, 4, and son Saint, 2, as well as a close up shot of nephew Reign. She’s made her account into an advent calendar counting down the days until the official photo drops and we might have to wait all the way until Christmas for the unveiling! When she started the reveals she captioned the first photo “25 days of Christmas” so her family’s holiday gift to the world might actually drop on Dec. 25! Oh man, what a way to get fans excited for it by making them wait so long. So far we haven’t had any looks at allegedly pregnant Khloe, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, so we’re dying to see how their reveals come out. Since the theme is jeans and t-shirts, they’re going to have to be in awfully baggy white tees or jean jackets. Otherwise they will have to unveil their baby bumps for the first time!

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked with anticipation to see the final Christmas card?