Kim & Khloe Kardashian Smash A Cake On Kris Jenner’s Head For Some ‘Sweet Revenge’

This is just priceless. After Kris Jenner tricks Kim and Khloe into buying her expensive presents, the sisters get their revenge by smashing a cake on their mom’s head!

Kris Jenner, 61, learns a valuable lesson on the Dec. 10 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians: don’t mess with Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kim Kardashian, 37! Watch the sisters get payback on their mom for scamming them in a hilarious new clip above.

It all starts when Kim and Khloe buy two of Kris’ favorite cakes and invite her to come check them out in the kitchen. “We wanted to truly thank you,” Kim tells her. “For what? Kris asks, suspicious. “For just being you,” Khloe says innocently. Hmm…

Kim then distracts their mom by hugging her, and Khloe swiftly grabs one of the cakes and smashes it on Kris’ head! “What is wrong with you?!” Kris yells. “What the hell are you doing?” Catch up on the best moments from Season 14 of KUWTK.

“You’ve been manipulating all of us and using your daughters to buy you sh*t. Are you crazy?” Khloe explains as Kris reads the messages on the cakes: How does payback taste? Sweet revenge.” Ha! “I talked to Kylie and she did not get you that toaster. So you fully scammed us,” Kim agrees. “If that’s what it takes for me to get you guys to be nice to me, at least I’m smart enough to figure that out!” Kris protests.

Kim continues: “You’re teaching us bribing, lying, scamming.” Khloe dumps another cake on Kris’ head! “This will show her not to mess with us again,” she declares. “You’re gonna get two cakes to the face, Kris!”

