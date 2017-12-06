Kim Kardashian Sent Clear Message To Taylor Swift With ‘Famous’ Diss Pic: She’s Still Angry

Kim Kardashian is a genius when it comes to drama. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out her ‘Famous’ throwback was an intentional diss at Taylor Swift!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 37, and Taylor Swift, 27, don’t really like each other. The two women have a long, dramatic history, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be making up any time soon. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently posted a throwback to Kanye West‘s “Famous” music video, and naturally, fans took it as a huge jab toward the singer — which, apparently, was exactly what Kim wanted.

“Kim does not like Taylor at all and her recent social media post was taken by fans as she intended, as a not-so-subtle dig at her enemy Taylor,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is not impressed nor happy with Taylor’s new album at all and will not forget the past between them. Kim posted the pic to send a clear message to Taylor. While Kim has moved on from the infamous incident between them, she has not forgotten about her beef with Taylor. Kim’s annoyance for Taylor remains and posting her nude pic was just a small reminder.”

But Kim posting a throwback to “Famous” wasn’t without consequence. Swifties were furious about the dig, and retaliated by swarming the reality star’s social media page with rat emojis. Not only does the photo in question have tiny mice pics all over the comments, but Tay’s fans infiltrated a bunch of her other posts as well. Hey, maybe she’ll be able to use the emoji as inspiration for some new branding. TSwift seemed to have some success with embracing the snakes that flooded her feeds last year.

While Kim’s bringing up her beef with Taylor, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer decided to only address it on her album Reputation and nowhere else. In fact, she’s been refusing to do traditional interviews for this new era, so no one can even ask her how she feels about the infamous feud. Recently, she opted out of an interview with British Vogue and instead wrote a personal poem to be paired with her cover shoot. The only interview she’s given since her album release, actually, was released this morning, Dec. 6, for TIME as part of their Person of the Year announcement. They chose “The Silence Breakers” and Taylor was included for the sexual assault trial she won back in August. While Taylor has been recognized for breaking her silence, don’t expect her to speak out on something that doesn’t truly matter to her.

