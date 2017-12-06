Kim Kardashian Relieved Feud Between JAY-Z & Kanye West Is Ending: Double Dates?

JAY-Z is making a big effort to squash his beef with Kanye West and no one is happier than Kim Kardashian. She’s hoping for double dates with Beyonce in 2018!

Kimye fans rejoice — the epic feud between Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z, 48, appears to be ending and that means Beyonce,36, and Kim Kardashian, 37, are one step closer to being BFFs. A source close to the reality beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s more than ready to forgive and forget. “Kim’s so happy that the feud between Jay-Z and Kanye is finally coming to an end,” a source tells us. “It’s a huge relief and it’s given her a lot of hope for where the four of them could be in 2018. Kim’s a very forgiving person, she’d love it if they could all genuinely be friends. They’ve only taken baby steps so far but Kim’s hopeful, she’d love to get to a place where they could all double date.”

As you’ll recall, JAY-Z and Kanye have been at odds since October 2016, when the “Famous” rapper went on a rant about his longtime friend in the middle of a his Sacramento, CA concert. Things between the former collaborators and business partners have been ice cold ever since and not surprisingly Beyonce and Kim have been dragged into the frosty feud. But thankfully JAY-Z is rising above the drama and he’s been making it clear he’s ready to make peace. First he admitted to The New York Times during an in-depth interview on Nov. 29. that he still has “love” for Kanye. Then on Dec. 5 her gave a huge shout out to ‘Ye during his Chicago concert by playing Kanye’s hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothin” and telling the packed concert “Shout out to Kanye West. Peace and love.”

Clearly Kim has good reason to believe that they can all kiss and make up. It may be a while before the troubled foursome end up being squad goals, but if anyone can make it happen Kim can!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim and Kanye will eventually double date with Beyonce and JAY-Z? Or is she dreaming? Let us know!