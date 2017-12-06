The Kardashians are taking over the world! Kim & Khloe Kardashian hinted at another ‘Take’ spinoff on Snapchat, and they want fans decide where they’ll go. Watch!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian‘s idea of “sister time” involves plotting world domination. No, they’re not supervillians. They’re just musing the idea of another Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff show! During a brief but telling Snapchat video on December 5, Kim asked her loyal fans where she and Khloe, 33, should “take” next. Diehard KUWTK fans know that means they’re thinking about filming a new show in a different city, like they did before in Miami and New York City!

“So do you guys think that Koko and Keke should take something? Take, like, New York again? Miami?” Kim asked. Khloe totally shut her down halfway through her saying New York, and the video cut off after Miami. They want their fans to tweet them where they should go next, so it seems like we’re going to hear more about this potential spinoff soon! Remember that we’ve already seen Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons. Kim and Khloe haven’t “taken” anywhere together yet!

Is there a reason why Khloe’s so opposed to filming in NYC? Maybe it has something to do with her rumored pregnancy! If Khloe’s having a baby, she probably wants to be as close to Los Angeles as possible, where her family and support system are. That’s ditto for after she gives birth. Nobody wants to be thousands of miles away from home (and on camera) with a fussy newborn! We can’t wait to see where the Kardashians decide to film their new spinoff, and find out when it’s happening!

KiKi & KoKo Take ….. Drop your suggestions below 💥#kimkardashian #khloekardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

