Kailyn Lowry ‘Feels Sorry’ For Ex Javi Marroquin — Thinks He’s Getting Played By Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin seem like such a happy couple. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his ex Kailyn Lowry thinks he’s totally getting played!

It’s been nothing but bliss for Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin, 24, and Briana DeJesus, 23, ever since they started dating in October. While they seem like the happiest of couples, constantly flaunting their love on social media, his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, 25, thinks he’s getting used. “Kailyn feels sorry for Javi right now, she thinks he’s getting played. She does not think this so-called love is sincere on either of their parts, but especially Briana. Kailyn has every reason to believe that Briana is more interested in upsetting her than anything else,” a source close to the mother of three tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This is a revenge hook-up, it’s not love. Kailyn is rolling her eyes at both of them right now,” our insider adds. Briana has been pouring it on thick lately, sharing super sexy photos to her Instagram on Dec. 4 showing the couple making out and cuddling up. She has nothing but love for Kailyn’s ex-husband, capturing the pics, “Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova,” referring to her two daughters. It looks like the cute couple went to a holiday party as she’s seen wearing a low-cut maroon velvet minidress that looks perfect the season while he has on a matching blazer. Awww, twinning! See pics of Kailyn, here.

Kailyn’s love life right now is complicated even without the headache of her ex getting together with her co-star. She admitted in November that she and close pal Dominique Potter‘s friendship had developed into romance. “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” she explained. “So it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened,” Kail revealed on a Nov. 15 podcast. But things are in a shaky place as she just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 5 that “My ‘relationship’ is in limbo right now…I don’t even know what to call it.” She also shot down wild rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Briana is playing Javi? Or does their romance seem like the real deal?