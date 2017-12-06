JAY-Z Sends ‘Peace & Love’ To Kanye West During Concert As He Attempts To End Feud

JAY-Z is taking the high road in his tumultuous relationship with Kanye West. He gave a bro-mantic shout-out to Ye’ during his Chicago concert on Dec. 5 when he performed their hit, ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothin’.

Is the hatchet officially buried between JAY-Z and Kanye West? After JAY recently hinted that their relationship is on the road to recovery, he gave us more hope for a complete reconciliation during his Chicago concert on Dec. 5. In the midst of his set list, JAY surprised the packed audience by playing Ye’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothin'”. As the crowd collectively screamed, JAY said, “Shout out Kanye West. Peace and love,” which was followed by a massive applause. “That was for you, Chi-town,” JAY continued, as he paid homage to Ye’s hometown of Chicago.

JAY’s shoutout to Ye’ was the second hint about a potential reconciliation in a month-span. “I love Kanye. I do,” JAY admitted to The New York Times during an in-depth interview on Nov. 29. His admission came moments after he told the publication that he actually spoke to Kanye in mid-November to let him know he’s his brother. “It’s a complicated relationship with us,” he said. “But there’s genuine love there.”

Later in the interview, JAY reflected on his first meeting with Kanye, back in 2000. Ultimately, he dodged a “yes” or “no” answer when it came to the inquiry if he’s still at odds with Ye’. However, JAY said that he hopes they can just talk things out and express how they feel; for when they’re 89, he’s optimistic that they will look back and laugh at their relationship woes.

As you may know, JAY and Ye’s friendship has been on the rocks for months now. In Oct. 2016, Kanye went on a wild rant during one of his concerts, where he slammed both JAY and his wife, Beyonce, 36. Ye’ hashed up beef from issues with their business ventures to their families. Just days after his rant, Ye’ was checked into UCLA Medical Center for an 8-9-day stay.

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see JAY and Ye drop Watch The Throne 2?