JAY-Z’s Not ‘Worried’ About Mistresses ‘Crawling Out Of The Woodwork’

Now that JAY-Z has admitted to cheating on Beyonce, he no longer has any secrets to hide from her. So don’t expect any other mistresses to come out hiding! “Any reports about JAY-Z worrying about mistresses crawling out of the woodwork are just wrong — Jay isn’t sweating it, because he has nothing to sweat about. Jay and Beyonce have no secrets, they got everything out and made sure they were all good with any past transgressions before the birth of the twins. They wanted to use the babies’ arrival as a fresh start, and so they hashed out any issues, made sure they were resolved, and then filed them away in the past. Jay and Beyoncé’s relationship is stronger now than it’s ever been, they’re rock solid — there’s no nasty little surprises anywhere out there waiting to trip either of them up,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As you may or may not already know, Beyonce alluded to the fact that JAY-Z cheated on her in numerous songs of her 2016 album Lemonade. And he finally came clean in an interview with the New York Times published on Nov. 29, saying he used to shut down his emotions, which led him to disconnecting from Beyonce and straying. But since then, he’s been seeking therapy and it’s been helping tremendously. “I grew so much from the experience. But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a…you’re at such an advantage,” he said.

JAY-Z didn’t share details on how he cheated on Beyonce, but we’re glad he came clean and shared his secrets with his wife. We’re also happy to hear that there won’t be any hidden mistresses coming out of the woodwork! Especially because they now seem happier than ever!

