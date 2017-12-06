Harvey Weinstein: Ex Staff Claim They Delivered His Erectile Medication To Meetings With Women

A scathing new report claims Harvey Weinstein made his assistants deliver his erectile dysfunction medication to hotel meetings with women. We’ve got the details.

Eww! Just when you think the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal can’t get any creepier, there are more disturbing allegations coming out against the disgraced former movie mogul. In a lengthy new report by the New York Times published on Dec. 5, the paper spoke to two former assistants Sandeep Rehal, 28, and Michelle Franklin, 32, who say that as part of their jobs they were ordered by the 65-year-old to pick up his erectile dysfunction medications Caverject and alprostadil. “Ms. Rehal said she had to keep a supply of the shots at her desk, dispense them to him in brown paper bags and sometimes deliver the medication to hotels and elsewhere before his meetings with women,” the NYT reports. That is horrifying knowing now that so many unsuspecting women went to his hotel room only to allegedly be masturbated on or sexually assaulted.

Franklin worked for the movie mogul in London in 2012 and she became alarmed at seeing “women who appeared emotionally bruised” after leading them to meetings with Weinstein at his hotel room. She told the publication that she had enough and told him she didn’t want to bring any more alleged victims to his door. “It’s not my job, and I don’t want to do it,” she says she told him. “Your opinion doesn’t count,” was his response and she says he fired her shortly thereafter. See pics of Harvey’s accusers, here.

While Franklin was fired, Rehal says Weinstein threatened her and her own family members if she ever spoke out about her duties. She claims he found out about her student loan situation and where her younger sister attended school and that he could easily get her kicked out if he want to. Weinstein actually denied that claim to the Times. “This is Harvey Weinstein University, and I decide if you graduate,” Rehal says he told her and other assistants to scare them into submission. Other former employees remember him saying, “One phone call and you’re done.” OMG, he sounds like the most terrifying monster of a boss ever!

There are tons of other revelations in the new article, including how Lena Dunham, 31, tried desperately to warn Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign that mega-donor Weinstein was an alleged rapist. It also details his close connections to the higher-ups at the National Enquirer and other gossip mags where he allegedly paid reporters to gather dirt on celebrities so he could use it against them. You can read the entire article with all of the shocking new allegations here.

