Donald Trump Slurs In Jerusalem Speech & Twitter Is Freaking Out: ‘God Blesh The United Shhhtates’

Donald Trump had some trouble giving his Jerusalem speech. He totally butchered his pronunciation of ‘The United States’ and Twitter was quick to mock his mistake!

Donald Trump, 71, made a speech today recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and it was, like everything he does, a lot. While the decision move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a deeply concerning one, it’s his final send-off that has Twitter scratching their heads. In the last moments of the speech, the President says, “God bless you, God bless Israel, God bless the Palestinians, and God blessshh the United Shhhhtates.” Seriously — that’s a direct quote. Hear the weird slurring at the 11:15 mark in the video above.

It’s unclear why Trump was seemingly unable to annunciate clearly, but the slurring didn’t go unnoticed and Twitter had some THOUGHTS. “Trump was slurring words so bad he ended speech like this: God bless the United Shhhhhtates,” one person wrote on the social media platform. Check out all the responses below.

It’s pretty weird that “The United States” was the phrase Trump couldn’t pronounce. Did he forget what country he’s president of? Did he have a panicked realization that the honor of being named TIME‘s Person of the Year went to the women and men who’ve stood up against sexual assault and harassment and the recognition of losing stunted his speech? Who knows! All we know is it happened, and TBH, it was low-key hilarious, and also kinda unsurprising. He’s been noted to have strange speech patterns before. Last month, he spent an entire 20-plus minute speech reaching for a water bottle due to his dry mouth. It was actually pretty ironic since he mocked Marco Rubio for doing the exact same thing in a previous address.

While Trump’s inability to pronounce “The United States” correctly was pretty ridiculous, it was basically harmless, unlike the rest of the speech. The announcement upended seven decades of US foreign policy that resisted a recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital due to the on-going conflict between Israel and Palestine. Moving the U.S. Embassy there will likely inflame tensions in the Middle East and destabilize prospects for peace. We can make Trump into a meme all we want, but the repercussions of the dude’s actions could deeply impact all of us, even if he doesn’t know what our country is called.

