Chester Bennington Tried To Hog-Tie & Drown Himself In Suicide Attempt 9 Months Before Death

Months before Chester Bennington committed suicide, he narrowly saved himself from dying in yet another suicide attempt, according to a shocking new report.

Chester Bennington’s autopsy confirmed that he died of suicide by hanging on July 20, but that reportedly wasn’t the first time he tried to kill himself, according to TMZ. At least one part of the autopsy document was retracted, the site reports, and it apparently included information about Chester allegedly trying to kill himself in Nov. 2016. TMZ’s source claims that Chester’s wife, Talinda, revealed to the Coroner that, nine months before his death, Chester hog-tied himself and jumped in a pool after consuming “a large quantity of alcohol.” However, when he had a change of heart, he escaped from the constraints and saved himself.

Just days before the autopsy report went public, Talinda’s lawyer reportedly called the Coroners lawyer and requested that this particular information be “redacted” from the file. The lawyer reportedly argued that Talinda had “marital privilege” to keep the information private, according to TMZ. The site does not have details about why Talinda was so particular about this one passage. However, the autopsy report did include the following notes given to the coroner BY Talinda: “The decedent had a history of depression, suicidal ideations and past suicide attempts. He would have suicidal ideations after consuming alcohol. In 2006, he was consuming alcohol heavily and threatened to commit suicide. He had left their home with a gun and she had to call the police to find him.” It is unclear why Talinda did not ask for this part to also be removed.

The Linkin Park singer’s autopsy revealed that he hung himself with a belt and that alcohol was in his system at the time of his death. Chester had been open about his struggle with depression throughout his career. He is survived by Talinda and his six kids.

