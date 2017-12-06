White Boots In Winter: Who Rocks The Trend Better — Kourtney Kardashian Or Kendall Jenner?

White was once taboo after Labor Day but now tons of celebs are wearing white boots all year round — who wear them best? Tell us below!

Stars like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Selena Gomez have all been spotted wearing white boots this winter — it’s a super hot trend! Selena wore her white, lace up boots with a long, white satin Coach dress at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4. Kourtney paired white snakeskin boots with leather pants and a sheer white top in L.A. on Dec. 5. Kendall has worn the same white boots — the Stuart Weitzman Snowwhite Vernice Stretch Clingy Kitten Heel Boots — at least 8 times since September. She’s paired them with jeans, flirty dresses, and even slouchy track pants. They seem to go with everything!

Bella rocked an Undeclared plaid skirt dress with knee-high white boots. Earlier this year, she rocked lace up heeled oxfords with white pants and a white top! Monochromatic to the max! Think about proportons when wearing boots. Kendall’s fave style hits at the ankle, so they look great with pants or a shorter dress. Knee high boots look great with a long midi (like Selena) or a dress that hits just above the knee (like Bella). See pictures of stars wearing white boots in our gallery attached and get some fashion inspo on how to wear them this winter!

