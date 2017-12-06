BTS Just Dropped An Emotional New Jam & It’s All We Want For Christmas: Listen To ‘Crystal Snow’

The Bangtan Boys are making sure that 2017 goes out with a…you know. They’ve dropped a seasonal new song called ‘Crystal Snow,’ and it’s going to make you feel all of the feels!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is continuing their world domination with the release of “Crystal Snow” today, Dec. 6, from their MIC Drop / DNA / Crystal Snow Japanese single album. Listen to the elecro-pop ballad above!

Fans are going wild over the track, which is already climbing the charts. The BTS A.R.M.Y. is particularly impressed by Jin’s high vocals on the soulful song! “JIN’S VOCALS IN CRYSTAL SNOW MY BABY DID THAT,” one fan tweeted. “Their vocals were powered with such real emotions n the transition from one to the other…” another gushed, adding, “This right here is a masterpiece.” See more pics of BTS here.

The band, who recently broke into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40, also just performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Next stop, Saturday Night Live?! Wouldn’t be surprised!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Crystal Snow” (English translation) below:

The two of us are already far apart

Even though we are meant to be one

Now the paint that colors us

And the black breath we cannot decide

And your thick white fog

I feel, I feel, I feel, I feel

Oh Crystal Snow, crystal snow

Within that pure white

You pass through me

Still trying to become water flowing in my heart

It reflects on everything that shines

I’m watching your light

I’ll wait for you no matter where

I want to see you even if it’s a lie, take this hand

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Crystal Snow?” And if you’re reading this line, congrats — it means you’re still breathing!