Bella Thorne’s 9 Hottest Romances Of 2017: Mod Sun, Tana Mongeau & More

It’s been a busy year for Bella Thorne! Not only has she had tons of awesome projects, but she’s taken time for a little romance, too. Check out her 9 hottest hookups in 2017!

Does anyone have more fun than Bella Thorne? Obviously not! The 19-year-old actress and social media superstar has starred in awesome projects this past year, including The Babysitter, Famous in Love, and You Get Me. She’s incredible in all of the above, but she’s arguably getting more publicity on what (or who) she’s doing behind the scenes. We can’t be the only ones who are obsessed with this girl and her luckier than lucky dating history!

Bella sparked some minor controversy when she was spotted in Cannes lounging on the deck of Scott Disick‘s yacht back in May. What was apparently just a friendly and flirty vacation became something bigger, a will-they or won’t-they whirlwind situation. Bella claimed she and Scott, 32, were just friends, but then they started hanging out more and more — sometimes Bella hanging on him. However, she eventually found out that Scott was allegedly just using her to make his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, jealous. Not cool, Scott.

That was far from her only romantic connection in 2017. While she had short flings, and dates with people like Bella Pendergast and Nat Wolff, there were also lasting relationships. For several months, Bella was linked to Blackbear, 26, and they seemed to have the perfect union. But, they split up in September because — oops — the rapper found out Bella made out with YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 19. It wasn’t exactly hard — they kissed online, and Tana told everyone she wanted to date Bella. Blackbear dramatically tweeted soon afterward that he was “getting better at getting f**ked over.” Yikes. Check out more of Bella’s romances from 2017 in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Bella will date next year? Let us know!