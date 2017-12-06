August Ames Cause Of Death Revealed: Porn Star Committed Suicide By Hanging

August Ames’ cause of death has been a mystery… until now. The Ventura County Medical Examiner Media spokesperson EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com the cause of her death.

Porn star August Ames tragically passed away at the age of 23 on Dec. 5, mere days after she defended herself on Twitter after she posted a controversial tweet. While her friends were quick to say that her death was a suicide, the cause of death had remained officially unknown until recently. The Ventura County Medical Examiner Media spokesperson EXCLUSIVELY shared with us the heartbreaking cause of August’s death, revealing, “Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. [The] manner is suicide.”

On Dec. 2, August had complained about having to do a scene with a male adult film actor who had done a gay scene, which ignited a tense back-and-forth between her and those who claimed she was being homophobic. Our hearts go out to August’s friends and family during this extremely difficult time.

