‘Godless’ Star Audrey Moore On Guiding Young Actresses: We Need To ‘Protect Each Other’

In Godless on Netflix, Audrey Moore plays Sarah Doyle, a character that the actress calls “a little extra.” The western series takes place in La Belle, New Mexico which is mysteriously made up of only women. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Audrey explained why a show like Godless is so important given today’s social climate. The actress also shared how and why she makes a point of helping mentor young actresses who are trying to make it big in Hollywood, which she strongly encourages actresses of all caliber to start doing immediately.

“Be generous with your information and protect and support each other,” Audrey told HollywoodLife when asked if she had any advice for young women trying to make it big as an actress. “All of the sexual harassment stuff that is coming out daily is of no surprise to anyone in the industry. I have been very fortunate that I’ve been free of any hurtful infractions so far, but I’m pretty much alone in that experience. Women have to talk to each other and have plans to get out of situations if things get bad. I tell young actresses that I mentor to call me at anytime if things get weird. That way they can use me as an excuse to get out of any uncomfortable situation, and many of them have. Sometimes when you’re in a predicament that is sketchy, it’s hard to have perspective on it because you’re in it and you blame yourself. Women who’ve been in the industry for a minute need to reach out to the younger generation regularly and let them know it’s okay to call or even text when they need some support at any moment. Women helping women is one of my favorite causes in Hollywood!”

As for how Godless is important to today’s audience, Audrey told HollywoodLife: “I think it’s incredibly important. The hashtag for ‘Godless’ is #thefrontierisfemale. One of the greatest things about this project was learning what a western woman’s life was like. The incident where all the men in town died in a mining accident was a very real thing that happened in the expansion of the west, and it often left these women to fend for themselves. Aviva Baumann, my best friend and a Santa Fe native, would tell me stories of her grandmother in the Colorado territory who was the toughest woman you ever saw. She could shoot anything and she would for food or safety. The expansion of the west is a big part of our country’s history and a woman’s place wasn’t just cooking and sewing. Women were fighting for survival and taking the exact same journey men were, only we were doing it wearing corsets and heels.”

Godless is available in full on Netflix now, so you should definitely check it out. So far there is no word of a second season, but Audrey also told HollywoodLife, “All of the ladies of La Belle really bonded while filming and I’ve seen the fans cheering for a second season, too.” Fingers crossed!

