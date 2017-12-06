Abby Wambach Freaked: Claims ‘Idiots’ Stole Her Car & Covered It In Hate Speech

Oh no! Soccer star Abby Wambach claims she’s a victim of a hate crime, as some ‘idiots’ allegedly stole her car and then returned it to her with hate speech written all over the inside.

“They stole valuables including a purse and wallet (gift to my wife),” former Team USA star Abby Wambach said on Dec. 6, when she took to Instagram to tell the world about what had happened. “And [the ‘idiots’] wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car.” Abby claims the incident occurred on the morning of Dec. 6 (between 1:34 AM and 4:30 AM) at the Florida home she shares with her wife, Glennon Doyle. “They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us,” she said.

Local law enforcement were made aware of the situation, according to TMZ, and the matter is currently being “investigated.” Fortunately for Abby and Glennon, they may have a good chance at catching the perpetrators, as surveillance cameras captured the license plate of a car they believe belongs to them. “This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone,” she further wrote on Instagram.

See a video of the alleged “idiots” in action, below.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU shocked by this video? Tell us how you feel below.