Zendaya Pairs Daring, Revealing Gown With Blonde Bob At Fashion Awards — Love Or Loathe? Pics

Zendaya showed off some underboob with some strategically placed horses on er Vivetta dress at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4. What did you think of this look?

Zendaya, 21, showed that she is a style icon at the British Fashion Awards, held in London, England on Dec. 4. She showed off her quirky and experimental fashion sense in a black and gold Vivetta dress. The top was sheer, except for two perfectly placed horse heads that covered her chest. It was sexy and subtle, with just a hint of cleavage peeking out. She accessorized with Harry Kotlar diamond stud earrings and a MARLI white diamond ring. She also wore a ring by Leticia Linton — the Leticia Linton Yellow Gold Black Diamond Ring to be exact. Zendaya looked gorgeous at the event with an adorable blonde bob. Her makeup was very natural and pretty — her lips were kept nude and her eyes were defined, but not in a dramatic way.

Zendaya stars in the upcoming film The Greatest Showman and is on the cover of the January 2018 issue of InStyle magazine. Inside, she says, “…I realize that [being a role model] is actually a huge part of the job. You sign up for that. You’re being watched. You can choose to accept that and appreciate it, or you can choose not to…I choose to acknowledge it.” We are definitely watching Zendaya and her style very closely, and she always seem to shock and awe us in the very best way possible! We love her adventurous looks!

