Timothy Heller: 5 Things To Know About Singer Accusing Melanie Martinez Of Sexual Assault

Melanie Martinez has been accused of sexual assault by her former friend, Timothy Heller. Here’s everything you need to know about Timothy.

1. She claims Melanie raped her. In a long Twitter post on Dec. 4, Timothy Heller went into detail about alleged sexual assault she experienced, eventually naming Melanie Martinez as her alleged abuser. Timothy said that she and Melanie used to be friends, and claimed that one night, The Voice contestant would not stop asking her to have sex. Timothy said she continuously said no, but alleged that Melanie tried again the very next night. This time, Melanie allegedly began touching Timothy’s arm, then started touching her boobs, too. “This led to her touching the rest of me,” Timothy alleged. “I never said yes. I said no, repeatedly. But she used her power over me, and broke me down. Just so there is no confusion, I was molested by my best friend.” She also claimed that Melanie performed oral sex on her and penetrated her with a sex toy.

2. Melanie denied the allegations. In response to Timothy’s post, Melanie took to Twitter to say she was “horrified” by the allegations against her. Melanie said the girls once shared a “close friendship,” and she thought they only ever tried to “lift each other up.” She also claimed that Timothy “never said no to what [they] chose to do together.” To conclude her post, Melanie sent a message of “love and life” to her former friend. Timothy said the ladies parted ways because Melanie “didn’t have time for [her] anymore. To worry about [her] anymore. She cared too much about [her], it was holding her back.”

3. She’s a singer. Like Melanie, Timothy is an indie singer. She got her start as a member of the band Dresses with Jared Ryan Maldonado. The group actually performed a show with Melanie back in 2014. However, Timothy eventually left the group and decided to try and pursue a solo career. She released her solo debut called “Sleep” in Oct. 2017.

4. She’s struggled with mental illness. Timothy admitted to Atwood magazine in October that she had a lot of issues in the band Dresses. “My experience with Dresses was a lot darker than anyone let on,” she said. “I was struggling a lot with mental illness and had an extremely unsupportive team around me. I was subject to a lot of mental abuse, but kept around because they needed my voice for the band.” Eventually, it became too much for her to handle, which is when she left the group.

5. She appears to have a boyfriend. In her Atwood interview from October, Timothy openly talked about having a boyfriend named Mikey. At the end of November, she Instagrammed a photo of a guy captioned “my cute boy,” and he’s tagged as someone who goes by TONYBOY/GUMBOY on Instagram. It’s unclear if this is the same person she talked about in the interview.

