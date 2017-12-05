Ryan Shazier: 5 Things To Know About Steelers LB Who Is Recovering From Scary Back Injury

After Steelers LB, Ryan Shazier suffered a brutal back injury during last night’s game against the Bengals, we’ve got the latest update on his condition. Here’s everything you should know about the star NFL player.

In an attempt to make a tackle, Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, 25, suffered a nasty back injury during last night’s game. In a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Josh Malone, Shazier had to be carted off the field, where he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Upon attempting the tackle, Shazier’s legs appeared to go limp as he held his lower back. Fans and other players in the league immediately voiced their prayers for the star LB, as many feared his injury could lead to paralysis. Here is the latest update on Shazier, and a brief history.

1. Shazier attended Ohio State, where he was a star college football player — He finished out the season in 2012, leading the Big Ten with 17 tackles and placed second in the league with115 tackles. In 2013, he recorded more than 20 tackles, which resulted in a tie for the school record with 16 solo tackles and 5 for loss. He was later voted a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and USA Today. In early 2014, he announced that he would forgo his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2014 NFL Draft. He ended up being drafted in the first round by the Steelers.

2. He has become one of the best defensive players in the league — Shazier has had an incredible impact on the Steelers defense. He’s become on of the team’s top defenders, leading the team in tackles, interceptions, forced fumbles and passes deflected. Last season, Shazier was named to his first Pro Bowl. In April 2017, the Steelers picked up the fifth-year option of his contract.

3. Shazier has a condition called alopecia — Since he was 5-years-old, Shazier has had alopecia, a condition which causes hair loss; meaning, he is unable to grow hair on any part of his body. Shazier has been quite vocal about the condition, which he’s been bullied about throughout his life. In an in-depth piece with The Players’ Tribune in May 2017, Shazier revealed that his hair on his head had started to grow back after 19 years. However, he said he was so used to not having hair that he “shaved it smooth again.” In the article, he spoke about living with the condition and being taunted about it.

4. Shazier is engaged and a father — He is engaged to Michelle Rodriguez, a Texas State University alum and current special education teacher. Although her name on Instagram is Mrs. Shazier, the pair are reportedly set to tie the knot sometime in 2018. Shazier has a son, Ryan, with his ex, Tonika Marie. Shazier and Rodriguez often refer to themselves as a “blended family,” as she has a great relationship with his child.

5. Here’s the latest concerning his injury — The NFL Network is reporting that Shazier is showing “promising signs” and that he has some movement in his lower extremities. However, the next 24-48 hours are crucial for further improvement.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has shown promising signs this morning. I’m told he has some movement in his lower extremities after last night’s back injury, but the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2017

The Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert, sent out a public statement in the early hours of Dec. 5. Colbert spread great news when he revealed that Shazier’s back injury continues to improve and does not require surgery at this time. The time table for his return remains unknown. However, the Steelers continue to remain positive.

Statement by #Steelers GM/VP Kevin Colbert on LB Ryan Shazier pic.twitter.com/WEp6wktNCu — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2017

