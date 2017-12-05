Brooke Simpson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Fan Fave

Brooke Simpson is one incredibly talented singer. She wowed us with her top 10 performance of ‘Amazing Grace.’ Before the next episode, here are 5 key things to know about Brooke!

1. Brooke Simpson grew up on tribal grounds. Brooke, 26, hails from Hollister, North Carolina, which is a small Native American community. She is a full-blooded Native American and part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe, according to her NBC bio. She spent her early years on tribal grounds with her family and 4,000 Native Americans. She recently embraced her Native American roots during her incredible performance of Pink’s “What About Us.”

2. She comes from a family of singers. Brooke’s family are full-time evangelists. When she was growing up, they would take trips on the weekends to different churches and sing as a family. She realized she had a love for music when she was 7 years old. That’s when she started singing with her parents!

3. Miley Cyrus thinks she has the “biggest voice” of season 13. Brooke’s coach pushes her to be the best, and Miley is well aware of Brooke’s star power. “I hope America sees that Brooke is what The Voice is all about: to discover amazing talent,” Miley said during the Dec. 3 episode. “Brooke has the biggest voice in this competition.”

4. She’s pals with her competitors! Even though they’re competing to be The Voice season 13 champion, Brooke has found lifelong friendships with some of her fellow contestants. She’s posted super cute Instagram photos with Addison Agen, 16, Chloe Kohanski, 23, and Ashland Craft, 21. They’re besties!

5. Her mom is her biggest musical inspiration. After her incredible audition performance of Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold,” Brooke told the coaches that her mom was her main inspiration. But she did admit that she all four coaches inspire her, too!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

