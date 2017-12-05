Vontaze Burfict Suffers Scary Head Injury & Fans Slam JuJu Smith-Schuster For ‘Dirty’ Hit

Bengals player Vontaze Burfict was brutally knocked out by Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in the same game that Ryan Shazier suffered a terrible back injury. Watch the hit and see what fans are furious about.

Ouch. In the fourth quarter of the Dec. 4 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 21, slammed Vontaze Burfict, 27, in a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit. Vontaze immediately hit the ground, and JuJu stood over Vontaze after he went down. Vontaze suffered a head injury and was treated by medical personnel. He did give a thumbs up as he headed to the locker room. He didn’t play the rest of the game.

JuJu claims he had no idea that was Vontaze he hit during the game. “I didn’t know it was Burfict at first. All I saw was the first Bengal was going to tackle … and my instinct is I gotta block for my teammate,” JuJu said, according to ESPN. “And me just playing ball, I hit him. After I seen the replay I think I should’ve held back a little bit more from blocking him. Also, I believe that that’s not me. I should’ve never stood over him. I apologize for that and with that being said, I hope he gets better.”

Even with his apology, sports fans were not happy about the nasty hit. Check out their tweets below.

Still can't get over this nasty hit on Vontaze Burfict by Juju Smith Schuster last night. Lights out. pic.twitter.com/e0UtIf0rsa — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) December 5, 2017

That was a disgusting dirty play — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 5, 2017

If Burfict had done that to JuJu they'd have thrown him in Guantanamo Bay — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) December 5, 2017

Whoa, vicious block by JuJu Smith-Schuster on Vontaze Burfict knocks him out of game. JuJu penalized for taunting by standing over Burfict. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 5, 2017

The Bengals-Steelers game was a bad night for both teams. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, 25, was hospitalized with a scary back injury after going down in the first quarter. Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert, revealed that Ryan’s injury “will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve.” HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on the latest regarding these injuries.

