Girls, 8 & 4, Rescued From Dad, Charged With Kidnapping Them To Allegedly Marry Them Off

After disappearing in Sept., 2 young Utah sisters have been found safe! Police believe their dad kidnapped them & was hoping to find them a husband. Get details here.

Two girls, 8-year-old Dinah and 4-year-old Hattie Coltharp, were found safe and sound by police on Dec. 4, along with their two brothers, William, 7, and Seth, 6. They were discovered alone in a building outside of Lund, Utah, according to Fox News, after disappearing in mid-September with their father, John Coltharp, 33, and paternal grandparents. A man named Samuel Warren Shaffer, 34, who’s reportedly a religious leader and associate of John’s, has been arrested, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. That’s not the only arrest that’s been made in this case though. The kids’ dad was also taken into custody last week, on Dec. 2.

After raiding what is believed to be a religious compound, police arrested John on suspicion of kidnapping the children. While William and Seth were found earlier on Dec. 4, John reportedly refused to reveal the location of his daughters. John is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond, according to Spring City Police Chief Clarke Christensen. His sister, Cindi Ray, revealed that her brother holds fundamentalist Mormon beliefs, which includ support for polygamy, reports Daily Mail. Together, Samuel and John reportedly started a movement called Knights of the Crystal Blade, and Cindi was apparently concerned that Dinah and Hattie were being hidden by their father so that he could prepare them for marriage at an early age.

Even more chilling, Cindi reportedly said that her brother has “said to all of [his] siblings in the past that girls are meant to get married at the age of 12 — their bodies are ready.” On top of that, Cindi’s husband, Greg Ray, 30, told The Denver Post that John has said he would rather put a bullet in his daughters’ heads then allow the government to take them away.

The children’s mother, and John’s ex-wife, Micha Soble, 28, said her ex is a “doomsday prepper,” which refers to someone who is preparing for various apocalyptic scenarios. She stated in divorce papers that he distrusted modern medicine SO much that he didn’t even allow her to use pain medication during childbirth. However, despite John’s views, the judge in his and Micha’s divorce case denied her temporary restraining order request, which would have given her custody of all four of her kids.

