Timothy Heller Details How Melanie Martinez Tried To Bury Her Rape Story: ‘I Started Sobbing’

Timothy Heller’s account of being allegedly raped by Melanie Martinez is horrifyingly graphic. Read about how Melanie allegedly tried to silence her here.

Pop singer’s Timothy Heller‘s accusations against former Voice contestant Melanie Martinez are extremely graphic, and now, Timothy claims that Melanie allegedly tried to bury the story after becoming aware Timothy might go public with her allegations. When Timothy previously tweeted earlier in Nov. 2017 that she wanted to share a story about how she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a friend, she claims that Melanie reached out to her within 20 minutes of the post going live. “I started sobbing when I saw [Melanie] was calling me,” Timothy told Newsweek. After Timothy blocked her number, Melanie then allegedly texted Timothy’s boyfriend Mikey, saying that she had been dreaming about Timothy and wanted to suggest a healer named “Raven.” Timothy was dubious of the timing of Melanie reaching out: “What, she’s invested in my well-being all of sudden? And it has nothing to do with that tweet?” After the alleged assault, Timothy said she felt guilty about the experience, “We remained friends for a while, but it was strange obviously. I think I was invalidating my experience for so long because she’s not a man.” After mentioning on Twitter how she felt Melanie had power over her, Timothy talked to Newsweek about how Melanie offered to further her career, “She says she tried to help me early in my career, but all that means is that she’d occasionally suggest we write a song together. I’d say, ‘Sure’, but it would never happen. We’d just lay around smoking weed all day.”

In an account of the alleged incident Timothy she posted to her Twitter on Dec. 4, she claims that Melanie repeatedly asked her over a two night-period to have sex with her. When Timothy said no over and over again, Melanie would allegedly ask why over and over, pressuring her. Timothy writes, “Regardless of my response the first night, she was not giving up.” On the second night, Timothy claims Melanie convinced her to smoke weed, and allegedly began pestering her to have sex with her again. Despite “saying every form of no” she could think of, Melanie escalated from touching her arm to allegedly touching her breasts as Timothy “lay in shock, not reciprocating,” before allegedly performing oral sex on Timothy. Eventually, Timothy claims she was allegedly “penetrated with a sex toy without being asked.” Timothy is adamant the she consented to nothing and was allegedly raped: “I said no. FOR TWO NIGHTS STRAIGHT. It doesn’t matter I didn’t resist during the action. I had been broken down.”

Melanie has responded to these accusations by claiming she was “horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller,” but stated that Timothy “never said no to what we chose to do together.”

