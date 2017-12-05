‘The Voice’ Recap: Which 8 Artists Are Headed To The Semifinals?

The results are in! Eight of the ten remaining artists are moving onto the Semifinals of ‘The Voice’ on Dec. 5. Here’s everything that went down in the episode!

Before getting to the intense results, the Dec. 5 episode of The Voice starts off with a performance from Portugal. The Man. The group performs their hit “Feel It Still,” getting things off to a rockin’ start! Then, it’s time to reveal the first two artists moving on, and Carson Daly announces that Brooke Simpson from Miley Cyrus‘ team and Addison Agen from Adam Levine’s team. Considering both ladies landed in the Top 10 on iTunes this week, it’s no surprise they received enough votes to move on!

Next, Blake Shelton’s country artist Keisha Renee is called safe, along with Noah Mac from Jennifer Hudson’s team. This means all four coaches have at least one artist in the Semifinals — phew! Chris Blue is back next to give us an update on where he’s been since winning season 12 of The Voice. He’s signed a management deal AND gotten married since the finale, so things are clearly going quite well for him! It’s time for more results now, and the next artists called safe are Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake) and Adam Cunningham (Team Adam).

Adam has been in the bottom two for the last TWO weeks, so having this opportunity to NOT have to sing in the Instant save is definitely a BIG moment for him! Before the final results are read, we’re treated to a performance from Danielle Bradbery, who won season 4 of The Voice and returns to sing her new song “Worth It.” So good!

It’s quickly time to get back to business though — only one more artist will avoid having to sing for the Instant Save. And it’s…Red Marlow from Team Blake! So, Blake and Adam have all their remaining artists in the Semifinals, leaving Ashland Craft (Team Miley), Davon Fleming and Shi’Ann Jones (both Team Jennifer) in the bottom three.

First to perform is Ashland, who gives a stunning and vulnerable performance of “Tonight I Wanna Cry.” The rendition leaves her coach, Miley, with a huge smile on her face, too. Next, Shi’Ann sings an incredibly powerful version of “At Last,” and once again proves she’s well beyond her years. Finally, Davon belts out “Ain’t No Way,” and blows everyone away, as always.

Only one of the three can move on, though, and it’s up to America to decide by voting on Twitter. After the five minute window is up, Carson reveals that Davon is the winner of the Instant Save, sending Shi’Ann and Ashland home. That leaves Miley with one artist, Jennifer and Adam with two and Blake with three. Just two more weeks to go!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this season of The Voice?