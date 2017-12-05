‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Breaks Up With Matt & Reason For Split Is Finally Revealed

Let’s just call this ‘Teen Mom OG’s worst kept secret. We already knew Amber and Matt were going to break up, but to be honest — it was still fun to watch their romance implode.

Amber and Matt‘s lengthy relationship finally came to an end during the Dec. 4 episode of Teen Mom OG, when Amber decided she had enough of him. She had already called off their wedding and engagement, so it was only inevitable that a breakup was next. So what exactly led to their split? Well, it’s safe to say that Matt’s 19-year-old daughter may be to blame. After Amber called off her engagement to Matt, he traveled back east to spend some time with his kids. Amber thought it would help their relationship — she even told her mom and brother that she and Matt had a long discussion and were planning on working things out — but that never happened. “He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” Amber told her brother. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.” She further explained, “And I just realized he’s sending his daughter money that’s not even his money!”

And speaking of Matt’s daughter — she didn’t like the fact that he had appeared on the show. She thought it was the sole reason why he has been ridiculed so much in the media. Amber, of course, took that jab personally, and told Matt that if he wants to listen to his daughter, then he can pack his bags and leave… forever. So, he did. But not before he let Amber know that the house was equally his. He also suggested she may be back on drugs before she demanded he look at her pupils and say otherwise. Then, she finished him off by telling him to get the hell out, and calling him a “f***ing b****.”

Obviously, this split didn’t come as a surprise. Several weeks before the new season of Teen Mom OG premiered, Amber revealed that she is pregnant — and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is the baby daddy. Furthermore, Matt recently got married to another woman, less than six months after his split with Amber. They sure did move on fast, huh?

