Taylor Swift Tickets: Superfans Vow To ‘Sell Organs’ & More To Afford Her Pricey Concerts

The presale for Taylor Swift‘s Reputation US tour started on Ticketmaster on Dec. 5, and while many complained about how their access code didn’t work or about the length of time they waited to secure tickets finally, there was a common grievance many fans aired. With some exceptions, the tickets were ludicrously expensive. In some instances, tickets for the “Snake Pit” were roughly $800 a person, VIP seats were nearly $1,500 each, and other seats hovered around the $500 mark. Needless to say, Swifties wanted to be in attendance no matter what, even if it meant auctioning off all their organs they “don’t need on the dark web.” While some joked they’d “rob a bank” in order to afford the tickets, others said they’d accept falling into a life of debt as a result of seeing Taylor perform. Some mentioned they’d even buy a ticket to watch the concert from a toilet seat. Check out all the hilarious ways Swifties are vowing to buy tickets to her concerts below.

There has been much anticipation surrounding her live tour, which kicks off on May 8. If you missed out on the presale, don’t you worry. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 13, beginning at 10 am, and you can even buy tickets through the individual venues with select presales that begin on Dec. 9.

After many thought Kim Kardashian, 37, was throwing shade at Taylor by posting a throwback pic of the naked “Famous” music video, Taylor fans responded by posting rat emojis on Kim’s Instagram. This is just another instance of Swifties putting it all on the line for their fearless leader. Check out these pics of celebs, including Taylor, who wore the sexiest MTV EMAs dresses of all-time.

Now that I’ve seen ticket prices for the #reputationStadiumTour, I’m glad I got Wednesday instead of Tuesday. I now have 24 hrs to sell my car, auction off all of the organs I don’t NEED on the dark web, rob a bank, take out a loan, & donate plasma. 😁 #TaylorSwiftTix — G A B E 🐍 (@gabeonidle) December 5, 2017

UPDATE: bought them and spent literally ALL of my savings but its taylor so it’s worth it #TaylorSwiftTix https://t.co/w5cTsNSOAO — allison carr (@owlison13) December 6, 2017

OMG! I just spent all my savings 4 this year, this will be my 4th time seeing Taylor LIVE & been so far back that I couldn’t see her, but @taylorswift13 but I’ll be seeing u in the Snake 🐍 Pit Aug 11th in Atlanta! I’m dead! #reputation #reputaylurking #reputationStadiumTour — crazy4taymereanddibbles13 (@crazy4Tay) December 5, 2017

RIP MY BANK ACCOUNT IMMA BE IN DEBT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE BUT ITS WORTH IT TO BE AT THE END OF THE CATWALK FOR MY BAE @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @LFFStadium @Ticketmaster @scottborchetta @BigMachine #reputationstadiumtour pic.twitter.com/wFqh5d5zt3 — LACI MET TAYLOR 💕 (@oncebelonged2me) December 6, 2017

At this point I'll be happy to buy a reserved toilet seat in the stadium for $20 #TaylorSwiftTix #reputationstadiumtour — Taylor Swift (@serpentswift) December 6, 2017

